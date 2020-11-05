More flights coming soon to SWAR airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Regional Airport officials said this week that American Airlines is bumping up their flights at the facility again next month.



The airline has been down to two flights a day for much of the year in Texarkana because of the ongoing pandemic.



Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said American Airlines currently has plans to add a third flight around Thanksgiving, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. There will be no flights on that day.

However, Mehrlich said the airline plans to start a fourth daily flight beginning December 17 at Texarkana Regional Airport.