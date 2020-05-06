More mobile food pantries coming to SWAR and ETX communities

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank is increasing its mobile food pantries. The move is in response to ongoing problems caused by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, cars lined up at a mobile food pantry in Nashville City Park, long before the event was set to begin. Residents received items such as eggs, potatoes and fresh produce. “As soon as we get it in, we have a place for that food to go,” said Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle.



Harvest Regional Food Bank covers a 10-county area in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. Wrinkle said the non-profit used to hold about one mobile pantry a month. Now, they’re holding one every week. These days, the pantries are set up as a drive thru. “We’re making a lot of changes just so that we can accommodate the need, and keep everything efficient and keep everything safe,” Wrinkle said.



Grants and community donations have helped the food bank secure more inventory. The food is filling a need that Wrinkle said is once again on an upward trend. Wrinkle said “The stimulus money, people have spent that, and now, you know, their jobs are not coming back to normal and things just still haven’t gotten back to normal for everyone.”



Wrinkle said that monetary donations are currently the most effective way to help since food donations are now quarantined for two weeks. “It’s something we’re doing as a food bank, the Feeding America food banks, it’s just another recommended step for us to do, and we’re just trying to take all of the precautions that we need to.”



The weekly mobile food pantries are expected to continue for at least the next two to three months. You can find more information at https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/.