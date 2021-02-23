More pipes burst at Miller Co. courthouse, flooding forces move to new offices

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTALKSHV) — More pipes have burst leaving large pools of water inside the Miller County Courthouse and forcing offices to move to downtown Texarkana.

Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison recently posted this video of the damage on her Facebook Page.

Judge Harrison said it’s still too early to know but the damage to the courthouse could end up costing between $10 to $15 million.

Harrison added that it could also take a year to a year and a half to complete the renovations.

This week offices at the courthouse will begin moving into the Landmark Building on 210 N State Line Ave.

The Veteran’s office, OEM, and State Police will be relocating to a building on Hazel St. The County Extension Office will be moved to the Senior/OEM building on Jefferson.

It may take several weeks for all of the courthouse offices to relocate.