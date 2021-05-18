Mother and daughter separated at birth reunite in Magnolia, Arkansas after 50 years

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mother and her daughter have reconnected in Columbia County after being separated at birth and spending decades looking for each other.

For 50 years, Opal Davis of Magnolia, Arkansas says she has been living with a hole in her heart. Not physically, but emotionally.

“It was something in my life missing,” said Davis.

“But I could not at that time put my hand on it. What was really missing.”

Davis was 15-years-old when she was forced to give up her daughter, Carol Jones, at birth.

“My parents realized that I could not take care of a child being a child. So they sent me off to a home – a mother’s home in Little Rock,” said Davis.

Davis says she spent decades praying and searching through public records, online and in-person, for answers. However, when Davis got sick, she put it on hold.

“They told me I had no rights because she was given up for adoption,” said Davis.

Jones has been searching for her mom since she was 27.

“My adopted parents, they never talked to me about being adopted,” said Jones.

“I didn’t know until later on when I found out through conversations that other people were having.”

Fortunately, Jones found documents through vital records in Little Rock, Arkansas that prompted her to look for her mom on Facebook. In December of 2020, the two finally reunited.

“When you’re adopted and you don’t know. It’s just like your walking around not knowing who you are,” said Jones.

Davis, the mother of three daughters now says she’s glad she never lost hope.

“It was just like giving birth all over again. I don’t know how to express that with my words. But, I know how my heart feels. The whole that was there is filled,” said Davis.

“You know how when you’re putting a puzzle together and that one piece – you can’t figure out where that one piece goes. And then when you finally get that piece and you put it together it’s like a puzzle that’s complete. That’s the easiest way to put it. It’s like my puzzle is complete,” said Jones.