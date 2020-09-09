Motorcyle crash on N. Stateline Ave. claims life of 2 Texarkana people, TAPD investigating

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating a crash in Miller County that claimed the life of a man and a woman after their motorcycle collided with an SUV Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called around 1:35 p.m. about an SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Stateline Avenue and East 21st Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a 2008 Suzuki XR1 motorcycle was traveling north on N. Stateline Ave. when it collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon.

Police say the motorcycle occupants were identified as 45-year-old Scott Story, and 43-year-old Heidi Flemming-Anthony. The Miller County Coroner came to the scene and the driver, Story, was pronounced dead.

Flemming-Anthony, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The SUV driver, 47-year-old Michael Pearson, and passenger, 42-year-old Lelon Pearson, were both taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.