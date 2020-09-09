Motorcyle crash on N. Stateline Ave. claims life of 2 Texarkana people, TAPD investigating

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating a crash in Miller County that claimed the life of a man and a woman after their motorcycle collided with an SUV Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called around 1:35 p.m. about an SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Stateline Avenue and East 21st Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a 2008 Suzuki XR1 motorcycle was traveling north on N. Stateline Ave. when it collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon.

Police say the motorcycle occupants were identified as 45-year-old Scott Story, and 43-year-old Heidi Flemming-Anthony. The Miller County Coroner came to the scene and the driver, Story, was pronounced dead.

Flemming-Anthony, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The SUV driver, 47-year-old Michael Pearson, and passenger, 42-year-old Lelon Pearson, were both taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss