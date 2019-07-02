Mount Pleasant opens doors to new $2M animal shelter

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new animal shelter is open for business in Mount Pleasant. Officials said since the facility opened on Monday, they’ve seen a big increase in public interest.



“I tell you what, I’m very impressed with it,” said Jim Chambers, who stopped by to look for his son’s missing cat. “The guys always did a good job before, but now they have a facility that they can be proud of.”



Shelter Manager Lt. Corey Gable said the old facility was too small for the thousands of pets they take in every year. “We kept it clean, but you couldn’t get rid of the smell no matter how much you cleaned it.”



The city’s new, $2 million shelter has 8,200 square feet, which is triple the size of the old facility. It can hold over 100 dogs and cats.



That’s good news to Titus County resident Ernesto Hernandez and his mom, who brought in a litter of kittens on Tuesday. “We didn’t really know what to do with them because they were a handful, five kittens,” he said.



Shelter officials hope the extra space will boost adoptions by allowing them to hold animals longer. They said the new facility also allows for better disease control and a better customer experience.

“It’s like a pet store feel. We even have the get-acquainted booths. You can pet the

animals and you can walk around and look … it’s not just one little building,” Gable said.



The shelter welcomes people to come volunteer at their new building, which is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. Prospective volunteers must fill out a short online application and attend training. The shelter also accepts donations at the facility or via mail. You can visit their website for more information at www.mpcity.net/animalservices.



The shelter is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and even offers free wifi.



Gable said the city plans to tear down the old facility.



