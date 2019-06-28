Mount Pleasant police investigate murder-suicide

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say two people are dead following a workplace shooting Friday morning in Mount Pleasant.

Officials responded to a call about possible shots fired at Mount Pleasant Assisted Living.

“Estranged husband went to his wife’s place of work,” said Mount Pleasant Police Department Lt. Mark Miller. “Shot her, and then shot himself in the chest.”

Officers found Mark and Michelle Sutherland dead in a common area of the facility.

“There wasn’t a sign of a disturbance,” said Miller. “I think when he came in, she was just caught off-guard.”

Police said they were aware of some recent threats made by the husband and were taking steps to try to keep Mrs. Sutherland safe.

“She was living in a shelter, but she had to go to work,” said Miller. “A protective order had been filed, but he hadn’t been served, yet, it was still in the process.”

Investigators are now trying to piece together what exactly happened. No cameras are inside the housing areas to maintain the privacy of residents.

“Main thing we want to do is try to figure out what his train of thought was and his motivation,” said Miler. “Where he was going with this. Hopefully try to get some closure for the family.”

A spokesperson for Mount Pleasant Assisted Living provided the following statement:

“We are aware of the tragic event that took place this morning that involved one of our staff members. We immediately notified local law enforcement and we are cooperating with them as they conduct their investigation. All residents at the facility are safe and most have been temporarily moved into one of the adjacent buildings associated with the facility. We greatly appreciate the efforts taken by our staff to keep our residents calm and to assist law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances involved in this unfortunate event.” Annaliese Impink

Spokesperson for Mount Pleasant Assisted Living

