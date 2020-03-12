MSCO: Convicted felon arrested after a series of burglaries and dropping a firearm on the scene

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Deputies have arrested a prior convicted felon that allegedly committed a series of burglaries and dropped a handgun on the scene.

According to a press release, 30-year-old Ryan Walker, of Texarkana, Arkansas was arrested on March 10 and charged with felonies for two counts of residential burglary, multiple counts of theft property, firearms, and criminal mischief.

Deputies say on March 4 they responded to a series of 911 calls regarding residential burglaries and a suspicious person. While deputies were in the process of taking reports on the two residential burglaries on Miller County Road 9 and Miller County Road 488 in Southern Miller County, they received another call to a suspicious person on Highway 71 near Fouke.

According to deputies, upon arrival, they identified the Walker.

MCSO says Walker’s red Mitsubishi Eclipse was parked nearby and matched the description of the vehicle observed near the scene of one of the earlier reported burglaries.

Walker allegedly dropped a 9mm handgun when deputies arrived on the scene. The handgun was recovered. Based on a prior felony conviction, Walker was arrested on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited.

Deputies say they found multiple firearms in Walker’s vehicle, which were consistent with items taken in the previously reported burglaries.

Miller County Investigator C. Hensley responded to the scene to coordinate with the Patrol Deputies, and assumed responsibility for the cases.

Walker was transported to the Miller County Detention Center where he was booked on the felony charge for the firearm. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and the property recovered was linked to the previously reported burglaries.

According to MCSO, the property included 10 firearms, jewelry, and archery equipment.

Walker remains in custody at the Miller County Detention Center with his bond set at $175,000.00. Additional charges are pending, and the investigations are ongoing.