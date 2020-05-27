Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce gives $50,000 to small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Mt. Pleasant, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is giving away money to small businesses in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce originally set aside $25,000 to donate, but that amount doubled when Mt. Pleasant Economic Development Corporation decided to match their contribution.

Now, a total of $50,000 is being donated to local small businesses to help pay their utility bills. A maximum of 1,000 dollars is being given. Any business that receives funding has to wait 45 days to apply for additional money. There is no limit on the number of times you can apply.

“After talking to the actual business owners, we realized that they needed immediate help right away. They needed an influx of cash so we looked at what we could do as a Chamber and thought this twenty-five thousand dollars could do a long way,” said Richard Bonney, Executive Director of Chamber of Commerce.

To qualify, the business must have an address within the city or county limits. Priority is given to businesses that had to close, lay-off, or limit their operations.

“Our electric bill is like $1,300 a month. They were able to pay $1,000 towards our electric bill so that helped out a great deal,” Patti Alexander, Co-Owner of Glyn’s Western Wear.

If anyone would like to donate or know a business in need contact the Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

