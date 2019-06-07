Murder suicide under investigation in Idabel, OK

IDABEL, Oklahoma (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Idabel, OK continue to investigate a murder suicide.

Police say it happened early Tuesday morning at 1608 Hillcrest Drive.

Police found John Larry with injuries to his stomach. A witness told police that LaSharon Carter approached Larry and made an apologetic statement. The witness told police that Carter took a child from a separate apartment and returned to the home. The witness and responding officers then reported that they later heard gunshots.

Officers found Carter with a 14-month old child suffering from gunshot wounds.

The toddler died at the scene. Larry and Carter were taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Larry died at McCurtain Memorial Hospital, Carter died while being taken to a Dallas area hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.