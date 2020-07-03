NAACP rally bring notice to issues in TXK community

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Texarkana NAACP joined together on Friday morning outside of the House of Refuge Church for a peaceful rally.

According to NAACP President, Robert Jones, the rally called “Where Do We Go From Here?” spotlighted issues in the community like voting, 2020 census, and membership of the organization.

Jones says the event was planned by the younger generation. Which to him shows the community is ready for something different.

“The main I want the city officials to do is to really be willing to sit down and talk to us. They talked to us in the past but it was almost like they let us talk and they weren’t wasn’t really listening. Hopefully, now they will talk and listen and understand a little bit more about where we coming from,” said Jones.

NAACP Secretary, Barbara Adkins-Sears, says she knows it is repetitious, all lives matter, including black lives matter and at this particular point in history it should have been a matter years ago.

“We want everybody to be fair, in regards to jobs, in regards to police stops, in regards to just treating everyone at its equals,” said Sears.

The first topic on the agenda talked about the importance of taking part of the 2020 Census. According to the 2020 Census recruiter, Mary Davis, the census determines the funding the community will receive to make improvements.

“If you don’t think the census is relevant to you, let’s think about potholes in our road when we are driving our vehicles, and we hit that pothole and now we have to pay a big chunk to get our vehicles fixed that’s funding right there,” said Davis.

The event included cheerleaders chanting “We say black lives you say matter, black lives .. matter”. Participants say this is the time to make a stand.

“We have to participate and we have to vote to be the change that we need,” said participator, Brittany Barnett.