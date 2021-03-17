Nash Police officer injured following fatal crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — One person was killed and an officer with the Nash Police Department was injured following an early morning crash in Texarkana.

The accident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Summerhill Rd. and New Boston Rd.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 47-year-old Francisco Arriaga, the driver of a 2012 Cadillac Escalade, was traveling northbound on Summerhill Rd. when he failed to stop at a flashing red traffic light. Nash PD Officer Sostenes Sanchez, the driver of a 2011 Crown Victoria, was traveling westbound on New Boston Rd. when he struck the passenger side of Arriaga’s SUV. The Escalade was flipped on its top during the crash.

TTPD said a passenger in the SUV, 45-year-old Clarissa Arriaga, of Pasadena, TX died at the scene. Her husband Francisco along with their 21-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter were taken to Wadley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Sanchez was taken to Christus St. Michael with non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.