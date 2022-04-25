TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local law enforcement agencies around the ArkLaTex are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host the twentieth annual prescription drug take-back weekend.

Police in Texarkana are among the law enforcement agencies inviting the public to rid themselves of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs that could present a danger if accidentally or intentionally ingested.

According to data provided by TAPD, 42% of teens who have abused or misused prescription drugs obtained them from their parent’s medicine cabinet. Additionally, 64% of teens who have abused pharmaceuticals say they got them from friends or relatives. Law enforcement officials say about two-thirds of all prescription drugs (including stimulants like Adderall) that are illegally obtained were taken from people’s homes.

Takeback locations in Texarkana are:

Bi-State Justice building -100 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas from 8 a.m. – noon

Texarkana Emergency Center – 4646 Cowhorn Creek, Texarkana, Texas from 8 a.m. – noon

In Harrison County, you can drop unwanted prescription drugs off at:

Pizza-N-More – 380 W Texas Ave., Marshall, Texas from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday

Acceptable items for the takeback are:

The DEA also has partnerships with drug stores that serve as public disposal locations for controlled substances throughout the year. Click here to find a location near you.

prescriptions

liquid medication (in leak-proof containers)

medicated ointment, lotions, or drops

pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)

over-the-counter medications liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)

pet medication

Items not accepted at the takeback are:

blood sugar equipment

sharps/needles

illegal drugs & narcotics (although police will accept these items if placed in the container)

thermometers

IV bags

bloody or infectious waste

personal care products

Leftover medicine is toxic waste and poses a danger to pets, people, and the environment if it is not disposed of properly. It can have an adverse effect on waterways if flushed or thrown away.

“Just as it isn’t environmentally friendly to throw motor oil or paint thinner in the trash we should not put leftover medicines in the garbage and they should be disposed of properly like other types of hazardous waste,” according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.