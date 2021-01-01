Neal sworn in as Bowie Co. sheriff

New Boston, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officially has a new sheriff.

Jeff Neal was sworn in on Friday morning at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston. “I’m super excited obviously, I have all my friends and family here and to be sworn in is certainly a big moment for my family and for me, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve the citizens for the next four years as sheriff,” Neal said.



Neal has been in law enforcement for 31 years, most recently serving as chief deputy at the sheriff’s department for the past 7 years. He said a major priority going into office is ensuring jail operations are in order. The county will once again start running its correctional facility on February 13.



Neal replace James Prince, who did not see re-election.