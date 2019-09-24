NETX dealership donates cars to high school

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas High School has been named an official Ford Motor Company technician training program.



On Tuesday, school leaders gathered at Todd Shores’ McLarty Ford in Texarkana to celebrate the donation of two Ford vehicles to the school.

Education officials said the Ford program gives student interns a stable and lucrative career path. “The internship is actually here, at the dealership, so they’re here with Ford employees and it’s just, they get to see what the real world workforce is like and that’s a great thing for our kids,” said TISD Superintendent Paul Norton.



Dealership officials added that the program helps them find technicians, which are in demand. “Technicians are not being produced like they used to. With this program, we had an audience of kids that want to do that, so we got to talk to them, train them,” said Todd Shores.



The two donated vehicles will be used by students enrolled in Career & Technology Education (CTE) courses.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.