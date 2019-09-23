NETX leaders thank Carlow for his service

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community leaders from across Northeast Texas gathered Monday morning at the Bowie County Courthouse to bid farewell to Judge James Carlow as he presided over his last commissioner’s meeting.



Carlow announced earlier this month he plans to resign from his office at the end of this month. Monday’s meeting he said, was an emotional one for him. Several from the audience lined up to thank him for his leadership over the years.



Carlow served from 1987 to 2010, and was re-elected to the post in 2015. “I’m getting older and I need to … be moving on. I wanted to do it at some point in time, that was, like the end of a fiscal year, which is coming up on us. The budget year starts fresh October one, and I thought this is a good time for somebody new to come in,” Carlow told NBC 6 News.

The commission is expected to appoint someone as interim judge by October first. That person would serve until an election can be held.



