NETX pantry serves local heroes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Volunteers at Trinity Presbyterian Church packed 130 boxes for veterans in need Wednesday morning.

The church hosts the ‘Hero’s Pantry’ every month, which provides boxes of non-perishable foods for veterans.

The mission started in 2010, after nurses at the local VA clinic noticed some veterans were losing weight and determined that many times it was because they didn’t have enough food to eat.

At this pantry, boxes are provided for veterans on the third Wednesday of every month. ‘The reason we do it then is because their check they get on the first is usually gone by then and they won’t have any food for that last week of the month. And, we’ve had some veterans come to us with tears in their eyes and say ‘If it wasn’t for ya’ll, I wouldn’t have anything to eat next week,’ and it’s really, tugs at your heart,” said pantry organizer Wanda Majors.

Majors said widows of veterans are also eligible for boxes of food. The mission is made possible through contributions from local organizations and churches.

If you’d like to donate, you can contact Trinity Presbyterian Church at (903) 838-4594. Or you can contact Wanda Majors at (903) 733-1459