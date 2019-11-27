NETX police seek answers in mysterious disappearance of Atlanta man

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been a year since a man from Atlanta, Tx mysteriously disappeared.

Eric Alvarado was last seen on November 20, 2018. Authorities said he left home in his vehicle, without his phone, and never returned. “Got in his vehicle in Atlanta, and left, and shortly thereafter they recovered his vehicle or found his vehicle in, I believe it was Ogden, Arkansas … and they found, I think a shoe, and some keys that were on a fence that actually belong to him,” said Atlanta Police Chief Robin Betts.

Alvarado is 6’7 and weighs about 280 pounds. Family members have said Alvarado had been making plans for the future and was about to open his own tattoo business.



Atlanta police said they’re actively pursuing leads when they come in, but there’s still no sign of Alvarado.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Eric Alvarado, you’re asked to contact the Atlanta, Tx Police Department at (903) 796-7973.

