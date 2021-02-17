NETX Red Cross helping families amid winter storm, donations needed

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the Northeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross said they’re in desperate need of donations amid the winter storm.

The non-profit group said it has responded to seven house fires in the Texarkana-area in the past week. They’re helping displaced families by supplying them with reloadable cards to help with the costs of food, clothing and emergency shelter, like hotel rooms.

“If you would think about losing your home, right now, as bad as that is any time of year, what would it feel like standing outside in your pajamas you know, needing help and not having anywhere to go in weather like we’re experiencing right now,” said Executive Director Christal Prince.

Prince said the Northeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross is also supporting areas that are operating shelters and warming centers during the winter storm.

If you’d like to donate to the Northeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, Prince said your donation dollars will be used locally if you mail it to 821 Spruce St., Texarkana, Texas, 75501. You can also contact Prince at (903) 556-5183 or email her at christal.prince@redcross.org.