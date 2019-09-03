NETX voters pass tax to fund schools

CLARKSVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday, residents in Clarksville, Texas overwhelmingly passed a property tax proposal that school officials said would ultimately bring in $550,000 to the district annually.

Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward said the measure passed with 84 percent of the vote, with 451 voting for the proposal and 85 residents voting against it.

On Tuesday, Ward said he was excited about the results and is preparing to immediately advertise for the position of music teacher for the district. Last week, he said the district had not filled the position in 10 years.

The tax just passed by voters will generate about $200,000 in local taxes, but the majority of the money would actually come from the state, according to Ward. “The state’s portion will be estimated at about $350,000.” He said the state formula rewards school districts whose taxes are at a certain level, but the county only gets that money from the state if the tax passes.



Ward added that Clarksville ISD has the lowest tax rate in Red River County.

