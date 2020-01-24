Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

New Boston enters HGTV’s “Hometown Makeover” contest

Texarkana News

by: Sydney Simone

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in New Boston are entering an HGTV contest to win a “home town makeover.”

A rally is being held Saturday morning at the Pavillion downtown. The city is asking citizens to put on their maroon shirts and be a part of their entry video.

Sue Anderson, a New Boston councilwoman, says she learned about the contest by watching tv.

“I went to different businesses and said I want to enter New Boston,” said Anderson.

“They said ‘That’s great! What can we do to help?’ So everybody’s been excited so I’m hoping we have a good turnout.”

The rally is set for Saturday from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m at the Trail Head Park Pavillion.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories