New Boston enters HGTV’s “Hometown Makeover” contest

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in New Boston are entering an HGTV contest to win a “home town makeover.”

A rally is being held Saturday morning at the Pavillion downtown. The city is asking citizens to put on their maroon shirts and be a part of their entry video.

Sue Anderson, a New Boston councilwoman, says she learned about the contest by watching tv.

“I went to different businesses and said I want to enter New Boston,” said Anderson.

“They said ‘That’s great! What can we do to help?’ So everybody’s been excited so I’m hoping we have a good turnout.”

The rally is set for Saturday from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m at the Trail Head Park Pavillion.

