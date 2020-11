NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bentley, the New Boston Police K-9 is getting new body armor.

The new bullet and stab protective vest is thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Delivery on the new vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states.