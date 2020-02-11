New Boston restaurant cleans up after car crashes into building

NEW BOSTON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pitt Grill, a restaurant in New Boston, is picking up the pieces after a car ran into the building Sunday.

According to the New Boston Police Department, the crash was an accident. The driver had a medical issue and accidentally hit the accelerator.

No injuries were reported and the driver is expected to be okay. Pitt Grill has reopened for business.

