Season of Lights drive-thru Christmas village now open in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Season of Lights drive-through Christmas park is back for another year in New Boston, bringing holiday cheer from the socially distanced safety of your car.

“It’s been a really hard year for everybody, I think the isolation was hard on everybody., It’s going to be good to come out and continue making memories and creating those family traditions,” said Baggett.

The park offers two miles of drive-through views of Christmas lights and decorations and owner Kim Baggett says Health Care Express has sponsored the new addition this year of a tree maze with 129 trees lit up along a walking path.

Families can also come out and see Santa starting Friday, Nov. 27, but those visits will be from a distance of six feet this year.

Cars with eight people or less can drive through for $25. The charge for cars with more than eight people is $40.

Watch for updates on special guests and food truck appearances on the Season Of Lights Facebook page.



