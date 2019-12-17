New boutique opens for domestic violence victims in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc., has opened a new boutique next to its advocacy center in Hope.

The store opened on December 11. The group said the store’s main goal is to serve victims, but the public is welcome to shop at the store, as well. It’s filled with new and gently used items such as clothing, shoes and housewares.



Organizers said many times, victims leave their homes with nothing. “They don’t have toothbrushes, shampoo, washcloths, things like that – them or their children. So, they’re able to come to our office, and we give them a care package and it’s got things like that in there. And now with our store, we’re able to give them clothing now,” said Whitney Elmer, the Hempstead County Coordinator for Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc.

The boutique is located at 1318 S. Main St. The store is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a current need for men’s clothing. The group says domestic violence doesn’t discriminate, men can also be victims.



Domestic violence and sexual assault services include emergency shelter, legal services, support groups, outreach and more. The 24-hour Crisis Line is (903) 793-HELP.



You can also get more information at www.dvptxk.org

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.