New city manager hired for Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas has a new city manager.

On Monday, the Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve Jay Ellington of Ruston, Louisiana to be the next city manager after Kenny Haskin resigned in April.

Ellington previously served as the interm assitant city manager in Corpus Christi and adminstrative director in Ruston.

Ellington says he’s very excited and can not wait to begin work.

“I hope the citizens will utilize me to their fullest. Communicate with me and let me know any issues or problems that they may have. As well as when we are doing good things out in the community as well. I’d like to hear from them, I’d like for them to be active and involved with me” said Ellington.

Ellington is expected to begin work on June 1.