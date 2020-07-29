New COVID-19 rules for school districts with bus routes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite COVID-19 concerns, kids are heading back to school this fall and many parents are still relying on bus transportation.

With more than 75 percent of the students in the Liberty-Eylau School District returning to school, kids will be required to follow a new set of covid-19 rules while riding the bus.

“The reality of it is a lot of our kids, riding the bus is the only way they’re going to get to school,” said Matt Fry, Liberty-Eylau Communications Director.

The pandemic has impacted the education system in many ways, bus rides will no longer be the same. Students are required to wear a mask, sanitize their hands, ride with the windows down for air circulation, and social distance. Liberty-Eyalu recommends the bus as a last resort for transportation.

“Another thing we’re doing is just encouraging parents that if possible, drop your kids off at school and bring them through the car line. Just so they stay separated during that time,” said Fry.

The school’s administration said parents can always download the “Safe Stop” bus app to track route changes and monitor alerts.

“If we have to move kids around we can do that electronically pretty easy. So a parent can pull up an app on their phone and know when that bus is going to get there. When to have their kids out there,” said Fry.

To limit the spread of germs, students with siblings riding the bus are expected to sit together. Kids who don’t will sit alone.

Liberty-Eylau has a total of 30 bus routes. The district is currently looking for bus drivers. For more information visit their website.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.