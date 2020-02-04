New director appointed for Ward 4 in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – D. Ulysses Brewer was appointed by the Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors Monday night to represent Ward 4.

Brewer was among four people that turned in letters of interest to fill the vacancy. His letter to the city states that he is a real estate investor with 25 years of military service.

Former Ward 4 Director Travis Odom resigned the position last month due to health reasons.

City officials said Brewer will serve out the remainder of Odom’s term, which expires at the end of 2022. 

