New director appointed for Ward 4 in Texarkana, Ark.

A cold front moving into the ArkLaTex could produce a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Most of the rain we will see with this disturbance will arrive Wednesday morning. We still have a very slight chance for a light wintry mix over parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Warmer air will quickly return for Friday and the weekend. Next week once again looks rather soggy.

Tuesday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. We continue to watch a cold front that is making its way into the area. This front will likely produce a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. One or two severe storms will be possible but most models limit the intensity of any activity that develops late this afternoon and this evening. As of this writing, temperatures ahead of the front are in the low to mid-70s. Behind the front, we quickly drop to the low to middle 50s. This front will slowly ease through the area this evening and tonight. It will likely stall near or just south of the southern edge of our area. Look for any activity that develops along the front Tuesday evening to move out of the area by midnight. We will then wait on an area of low pressure to develop and move along the front late tonight and tomorrow morning. This low will likely produce the most widespread and heaviest rain in our area Wednesday morning. While the rain could get heavy. Severe weather is not expected.