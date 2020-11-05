New faces joining Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors will soon have two new faces for Wards 1 and 6. Terry Roberts and Jeff Hart ousted their incumbents on November 3rd.

Both candidates say they campaigned for this election with three core principles in mind: accountability, transparency, and availability within the Texarkana community.

Terry Roberts, a Chief Clerk of almost 20 years for a local judge, is replacing Linda Teeters as the newly elected Texarkana, Arkansas Ward 1 official. He says he’s making it a priority to be easily accessible to residents.

“A lot of the people in Ward One, they haven’t seen a board member ever. Knock on their door, going down their street, or anything since annexation and that’s shameful. If you can’t find me that’s a problem. If you leave me a message you’re going to get a callback,” said Roberts.

Soon to represent Ward 6 is Jeff Hart who will be replacing Terri Peavy. Much like Roberts, Hart says he wants the community members to trust the board.

“I think we should do a better job in making our citizens informed about the things that are on our agenda. The things that we’re spending our money on,” said Hart.

Roberts and Hart, two life-long Texarkana residents, say together they can help bring economic development to city.

“Making sure that we use all the resources we can to bring companies into town so that we can provide good-paying jobs for our citizens,” said Hart.

Roberts says the first initiative should be improving the streets, “If you don’t have the infrastructure, you’re not going to get the businesses here. I mean we’ve got road problems, we’ve got flooding problems.”

Both candidates say they’re committed to listening to the ideas and opinions of the citizens.

“Making sure that I listen to the people that have voted me in. This is not my position. This is our Ward’s voice for what we want to accomplish inside our part of Texarkana, Arkansas,” said Hart.

“I think letting the citizens know that we are there for them. I mean we have been elected to do the people’s business at the people’s hall,” said Roberts.

Terry Roberts and Jeff Hart said they’re ready to take office on January 1, 2021 and get to work.

