New leaders arrive at Texarkana’s Salvation Army

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A new husband-wife time has taken the lead at the Salvation Army of Texarkana.



Majors Russell and Tracey Czajkowski have been in town for less than two weeks and said they’re already feeling at home in Texarkana.



The two have been married for 29 years and have worked with the Salvation Army for much of that time. One program that is especially close to their hearts, the Boys & Girls Club. About 90 kids are enrolled in Texarkana’s summer program this year. “Some people focus on the amount of kids and I focus on the result .. the quality of the program,” said Russell.



The Czajkowski’s have worked with Salvation Army programs all over Texas. They were most recently stationed in Little Rock, Ark. They point out the impact the Boys and Girls Clubs can have on young lives. “A lot of them come from homes with low self esteem, but to be able to broaden their vision, what they can do and what they can become, especially on the educational level, a lot of them don’t think of college,” Russell said.



The new leaders add that building relationships is also a top priority. “The shelter, I would like to get in to meet the families and work with them closely,” said Tracey.



At Christmas, they said they’ll strive to make everyone feel special. Referencing the Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree program, Russell said, “To be able to provide a gift, or gifts for their kids, takes a lot of pressure off these mothers, and fathers, and grandmothers. There’s a lot of grandmothers these days taking care of the kids.”



