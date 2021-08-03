New leadership takes over at Salvation Army in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – There are some new faces at the Salvation Army in Texarkana, and they have their eyes on the nonprofit’s Boys & Girls Club.

Captain Juan Gomez and Captain Clara Gomez have been with the Salvation Army about 9 years, working at various locations throughout Texas.

One of their main goals right now is reopening the Boys & Girls Club, which has been closed because of the pandemic. “We have to find a way to get our staff back, find a way to get protocols back in place, especially since school is right around the corner,” said Captain Juan Gomez.

“It’s super important for me to find the right people to open the club and to be able to know that we’re doing it successfully,” said Captain Clara Gomez.

They said they’re hoping to reopen the Boys & Girls Club as soon as possible.