TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The newest art installation in Texarkana is a mural symbolizing the city and its unique places.

The mural features the words “Proud to be from HERE Texarkana.” The word “HERE” is in large letters, with each one decorated with a unique place within the City of Texarkana.

Darlene Taylor and Kinetic developed this mural by Windstream to celebrate Texarkana’s unique places and aspects.

“This mural is part of six murals that are located around the country in different states. I’m one of six artists that were chosen to paint them,” Taylor said.

Kinetic says numerous murals are being developed across the country to showcase Kinetics’ commitment to small towns like Texarkana, which often are left behind when it comes to high-speed internet access.

Taylor is a resident of Texarkana and a longtime lover and creator of murals. This mural is the largest one Taylor has painted and is the 162nd mural she has completed.

The mural can be found at 221 Texas Blvd in Texarkana, Texas.