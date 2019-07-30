New police chief to take office soon in Wake Village

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 30 year veteran of the Texarkana, Texas Police Department has been tapped to be the next police chief in nearby Wake Village.



Sgt. Steve Shelley said his last day with the Texarkana force will be August 23. Shelley served on the Wake Village Council for 6 years and said he stepped down before accepting the position of police chief.



The Wake Village Police Department has 8 sworn officers.



Shelley said he’s a believer in community service and plans to have an open door policy. “If you’re gonna be a police officer, you need to get out and visit in the community and see who’s out there, community policing, and that way make contacts. They know who you are when you pull up to a scene, and they’re comfortable talking to you.”



Shelley said his father served as police chief for over a decade in a small town in Louisiana.



He is set to take office in Wake Village on September 1.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.