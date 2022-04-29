TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties has brought the 100 Families initiative to the area to help families in crisis.

The program has already begun in four other Arkansas counties. Miller County is the fifth.

Bowie County will be the first to start the program in Texas.

100 Families Coordinator Kristina Jones says it will help provide families with a pathway out of poverty.

“We’re bringing the families back together is the main goal and so by providing resources for the parents, things like education if they did not receive their high school diploma, we have services that can help them work on that,” said Jones. “Employment, working towards that stability, homeownership, those are the big goals, so children can have a safe stable environment where they have the opportunity to thrive.”

Jones says she’d like to bring in more community partners to expand their alliance.

The 100 Families initiative was started by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2015 and is now operating in many Arkansas communities.

For organizations interested in helping or if a family is in need, contact Kristina Jones of the Literacy Council at 903-255-7737 or email kristina@literacycounciltxk.org.