New school zone lights installed near Trinity Christian School in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new school zone with flashing lights is up and running near Trinity Christian school on Four States Parkway, and Texarkana Arkansas police will be out to enforce them.

“For the next 15 days the school zone signs will be flashing, this will allow motorists to see the lights and be aware of the school zone,” TAPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

They say traffic officers will enforce the school zone anytime the lights are flashing, which will happen from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Please be safe and always be aware of school zones when traveling the streets of our city. Most school zones are marked and state laws require motorists to slow down and not be on a cell phone or other electronic devices.”

TAPD says the times are subject to change due to early dismissal or other events that cause heavy traffic in the area. Their idea is to slow drivers down and increase the safety of children who are traveling to and from school.

