New shelter addition in SWAR could open next month

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new addition to the Animal Care & Adoption Center is nearing completion.

The new facility features more kennel space for pets, two cat rooms and roll-up doors for easy access.



Officials said they’re looking to move in next month, right now they’re just waiting on the kennels. “Currently, we have 28 kennels in the old shelter, this one will house 36 … we’re looking at local contractors and trying to find someone that can build those locally,” said Ward 3 Director Steven Hollibush.



The new building is set to house animals ready for adoption, while the current adoption floor will be used for incoming strays.