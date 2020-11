TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Walls are up on a new addition at the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana.

Construction got underway over the summer on a new addition at the shelter.



Texarkana, Ark. city leaders allotted $875,000 for the project. The new building will house animals ready for adoption, while the adoption floor in the current building will be used for incoming strays.



Officials hope to break ground on the new shelter addition in May, 2021.