New SWAR animal shelter director making plans for facility, future

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new interim director of the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark. said on Monday that she looks forward to making improvements at the facility.



Kayla Tucker has been on the job for about a week and said she wants the public to know she has an open door policy. Her entrance comes after former director Charles Lokey resigned, citing health reasons.



His exit also came amid a public outcry from a local family after they claimed their dog was euthanized. Tucker said the shelter released intake and euthanization records to the family in an effort to help them get answers. “I just want to make sure that if anybody has any doubts or questions that we provide them with whatever answers we can here immediately,” Tucker said.

Tucker also plans some changes to blueprints for a planned expansion at the facility. Among the changes, she said she wants more kennel space. “We need more, so we’re adding more kennels hopefully. Another thing was, there wasn’t a visitation room and that’s a big thing for me. Just because. if you try to take them out to the dog yard. you get to see how they are outside. but you don’t get to see how they interact with you.”

Tucker said she expects to have the updated shelter plans next week.