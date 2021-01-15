New SWAR middle school to open soon

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A brand new middle school is nearing completion on Jefferson Ave. It’s the Texarkana, Arkansas School District’s first new school in over 30 years.

The building will host sixth, seventh and eighth graders from College Hill Middle and North Heights Junior High. Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler said it has lots of features. “On each hallway, there’s rooms equipped with science tables, but we have one state-of-the-art science lab on one of the wings that these students have never had the opportunity at this age to be able to take part in.”



Kesler added that the new school features two band halls and two gyms. “We have the cafeteria on one side, and the gym on the other, and the middle is a stage. So, we can open it up and seat a thousand students in there for a performance,” she said.



The school will also have enhanced safety measures. “Each wing is separate, so we can lock it off, you know, should we need to secure the students. It’s very secure at the front entrance, you can only get to the very first window, parents have to be buzzed in,” Kesler said.



Kesler plans to move seventh and eighth graders into the new school in March. “We’re not moving sixth graders this year, so it’ll give us a little time to adjust before we have a thousand students out there, we’ll start out at about 600.”

Voters approved the restructuring of the district’s bonds to fund the facility. The Department of Education also provided $6 million in funding.