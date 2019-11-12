New Veterans Benefits Claims Center opens in NETX

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On this Veterans Day, Texarkana College celebrated its partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission.



They cut the ribbon on the new Veterans Benefits Claims Center. It’s located on the Texarkana College Campus on the first floor of the Truman Arnold Student Center.



Officials said all veterans and spouses of veterans are welcome to stop by for advice. Texarkana College officials add that this holiday is a time to recognize how important our military is to our country.



“And when you think about the history of the United States, you think about the first military veterans that we had, they fought for freedom, and our military is a beacon for the rest of the world for the fight for freedom,” said Dr. Jason Smith, Texarkana College President.



“Every veteran’s situation is unique, and it is my job to help you get you what you so rightfully deserve,” said Claims Benefit Advisor Tiffany Griffie.



The Veterans Benefits Claims Center opened its doors on November first. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. You can make an appointment on Friday by calling (903) 823-3327.



