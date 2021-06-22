TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be no public fireworks display in Texarkana this 4th of July.

For many years, “Sparks in the Park” was held at the Four States Fairgrounds. Until last year, a smaller celebration was held downtown. This year, there are no plans in place.

Last year’s organizer, Tracy Jones, tells us there were complaints about the flow of last year’s event, plus the fairgrounds is booked with a rodeo.

Texarkana, Arkansas city officials say no one even applied for a permit to host the celebration this year.