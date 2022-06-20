TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The ‘For the Sake of One’ organization will provide its second annual Trust-Based Relational Intervention training camp on June 20-23.

The child trauma care training will provide information on what trauma does to the brain and how to help children heal from it.

“This training is great for anyone who works with kids, whether it’s a foster parent, adoptive parent, biological parent, teacher, childcare worker at a church, it is super helpful,” said Angela Coston, Executive Director for the organization. “So many times, children are viewed as just bad kids, when a lot of times it is the way, their brain is responding to that input that they are receiving.”

Coston says this is the only organization offering this kind of training in the area.

The training will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Heritage Church.

The cost for the training is $20 for each day or $70 for all four days. You will receive 6 training hours and lunch is included.

Participants can sign up for the training by clicking the link or visiting the website.