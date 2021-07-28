Nonprofits aim to provide relief from heat

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana nonprofit is offering a cool place during the current heat wave.

Mission Texarkana is offering cold bottles of water throughout the day. They’re also offering inside, air-conditioned seating for the two meals a day it serves. “Lunch and breakfast offer at least some relief from the heat and then, one of the biggest issues is always heat stroke …. that’s why we offer bottles of water to individuals because we don’t want anybody to get dehydrated while they’re outside,” said Mission Texarkana Development Director Alaina Presley.

She added that more people are staying inside longer for some relief from the heat. “We try to help keep people cool because as it gets hotter, people tend to be more agitated, and so part of keeping people cool is not only physical safety, but also the mental health concern we’re worried about,” said Presley.

The nonprofit is also giving out sunscreen and bug spray as supplies allow.

A cooling center at the Salvation Army in downtown Texarkana is also open during the day.