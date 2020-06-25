Northeast Texas school painting over image of Confederate soldier

BOGOTA, Texas (KETK) A northeast Texas school district is painting over the image of a confederate soldier.

According to a Facebook post, Rivercrest ISD, south of Paris, will be changing its fight song and paint over the image of a Confederate soldier in the high school gym.

Rivercrest is a place where our communities come together to learn, to compete, to fellowship, and to celebrate, and it should be a place where every person feels welcome and included.” Stanley Jessee and the Rivercrest ISD School Board of Trustees

The school district on their website claims to be “the home of the Rebels.” The UIL also has the “Rebel” listed as the school’s official mascot.

Image taken from the Rivercrest ISD website.

Rivercrest ISD stopped using the Confederate flag and colors years ago. The superintendent says the move is to help create an atmosphere of acceptance and respect.