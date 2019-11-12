AR nurse practitioner arrested, accused of hiding camera in teen’s bathroom

by: Sydney Simone

BLEVINS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hempstead County deputies arrested a Blevins nurse practitioner who is accused of planting a hidden camera inside a bathroom where a 14-year-old girl was going to shower.

According to the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Justice West was arrested for voyeurism, a Class D felony, on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Police say around Oct. 22, they responded to a call about a 14-year-old girl who found a camera in the bathroom while she was in the shower, and the hidden cam was disguised as a cell phone charger adapter.

West was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center. He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

“There was probable cause found by the circuit judge to arrest him. He was arrested by our officers. He went before the judge. The judge set I think a $10,00 bond and he was released, ” Sheriff James Singleton said.

