Odom resigns Ward 4 position

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ward 4 Director Travis Odom has resigned, according to a news release from the city.

According to the statement, the move is due to health issues. 


Odom was first elected in 2014. City officials said Odom was involved in street development, the rehabilitation of the old Boys & Girls Club and the animal shelter.

A spokesperson said the board may appoint someone to fill Odom’s unexpired term. Any residents that are interested should submit a letter to the city clerk by the end of the day Friday, January 31.

