Off-duty Texarkana officer nabs man accused of robbing woman in Central Mall parking lot

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texarkana Texas Police Department says an officer from their agency was off-duty when he walked upon a robbery and arrested a man accused of stealing a woman’s cell phone Wednesday.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of Central Mall in Texarkana. TTPD says Officer Aaron Jones and his father-in-law were about to enter the mall to go shopping they heard a woman screaming nearby in the parking lot. Officer Jones and his father-in-law both ran in the direction of the scream to find out what was going on.

When the two men approached the victim, she pointed at 33-year-old Roy MacDonald, who was walking away from the scene, and she told Officer Jones that MacDonald just stole her cell phone.

Police say Jones told MacDonald that he was an officer and to stop, but the man did not listen. Instead, MacDonald took off running and Officer Jones chased after him. Jones was able to catch up with him just before MacDonald got into his car and grabbed hold of him.

MacDonald allegedly punched Officer Aaron in the mouth but police say the officer was able to pin him down until a mall security officer arrived a couple minutes later.

MacDonald was arrested on his charges and he is booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond at $75,000 Thursday morning.