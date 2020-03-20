Officials to close Wright Patman Lake campgrounds, effective March 23

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at Wright Patman Lake closed the fishing spillway to the public as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 Friday morning.

According to Site Director, Bill Smith, effective on Match 23, the Army Corps of Engineers will also close the campgrounds of Wright-Patman which includes Malden Lake, Clear Springs, Piney Point, and Rocky Point.

“During the busy fishing season there can be a lot of people down there and you know within six feet from each other. Again to minimize the exposure of the virus we going to err on the site of closing that area,” said Smith.

The Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism said it will also close and limit access to some of its parks and museums.

According to the release, park visitor centers are only accessible for camping and lodging check-in, and trail access, but exhibits and gift shops will be closed.

Lodges, cabins, and campsites will remain open. Daily housekeeping will not be provided. After a stay is over, the room will be cleaned and sanitized for the next guest, using the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

For a list of Arkansas parks, click here.

