Ohio man dies after foot chase, arrest in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police on the Texas side of Texarkana say an Ohio man died after his arrest following a foot chase.

Texarkana College spokeswoman Suzy Irwin told the Texarkana Gazette that 23-year-old Darren Cornelius Boyken died Thursday at a hospital after an undisclosed medical emergency at the Texarkana jail.

Irwin says Boykin wasn’t a student at the college, but was a suspect in several thefts there. Irwin says he was seen on campus by an employee and fled when campus police arrived.

Irwin says a campus officer caught Boykin as police arrived to help.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn says Boykin showed no sign of a medical need until he was being taken out of the patrol car. Vaughn says an in-car video of Boykin during the ride to jail is being reviewed.

