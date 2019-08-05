One man killed in SW Arkansas crash

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police say one person was killed Sunday in a crash in Hempstead County.

State Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. in Hope, Arkansas along I-30.

The name of the victim is Roshton Roberts of Fulton, Ar.

State Police says Roberts’ vehicle ran into the back of another vehicle, causing it to drive off the road and into a tree.

State Police say another person was injured in the crash.

